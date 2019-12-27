Paige VanZant Will Fight Amanda Ribas In Brazil March 14 At UFC Fight Night 170

Paige VanZant will fight Amanda Ribas in her return to the UFC.

The fighting superstar announced Thursday night on Instagram that she would fight Ribas in Brazil at UFC Fight Night 170.

It'll be her first fight since beating Rachael Ostovich at the start of January 2019.

Let's go! It's about damn time! It's about damn time "12 Gauge" got back in the octagon. I've been pushing for it for a long time, and now it's happening.

I don’t know a ton about Ribas, but she looks like a damn tough opponent. She’s 7-1, which isn’t too bad of a record at all.

Now, she’ll step into the octagon against VanZant.

I think I speak for UFC fans everywhere when I say we’re juiced for this fight. VanZant could fight anybody and we’d be juiced. It’s just been way too long.

Now, she’ll take on Ribas, a tough opponent who will be fighting in her home country.

On an interesting note, the fight is taking place at the strawweight division, which means VanZant will be back to fighting at 115.

I’m not sure that’s a genius idea, but it doesn’t matter at this point. If she’s comfortable with it, then I think her fans will be too.

Go, Paige, go!