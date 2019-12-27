Paramount Network Releases Inside Look At ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3

The Paramount Network dropped an inside look at “Yellowstone” season three, and it looks great.

As everybody knows, I’m a huge fan of the hit show with Kevin Costner. The first two seasons were some of the best TV I’ve ever seen. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Finale ‘Sins Of The Father’ Ends With Death And Hope For The Future)

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of some new episodes. Judging from Paramount Network’s look ahead, we’re in for a wild time.

The short video previews what fans can expect, and gives us a look at Josh Holloway’s new character, who appears to be the main bad guy for season three.

Give it a watch below.

Yeah, anything Taylor Sheridan describes as “colossal” is something I’m all in on. Add in the fact he said it’s “bigger” than the previous season, and I don’t need anymore convincing at all. (RELATED: Filming On Season 3 Of ‘Yellowstone‘ Has Officially Finished)

Now, we wait until summer 2020 for some new episodes. The ending of season two was absolutely out of control as Kayce and John took down the Beck brothers to get the youngest Dutton back.

It had me ready to pick up a gun and fight!

Keep checking back for more updates on “Yellowstone” when we have them. You know I’ll be giving you guys every single piece of information I can find.

Getting back to the ranch this summer can’t happen soon enough.