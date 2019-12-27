ProFootballTalk Names Julio Jones Best Receiver Of The Decade, Calvin Johnson Is 4th

ProFootballTalk has deemed Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones the best receiver of the past decade.

“He’s a two-time All-Pro who has led the league in receiving twice, and who has made it to seven Pro Bowls,” Mike Florio wrote in part explaining the decision. “Eventually, he’ll have a bronze bust in Canton.”

My major problem with Florio’s list is that Calvin Johnson came in at fourth. He put Julio, Antonio Brown and Larry Fitzgerald ahead of him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I get that Johnson retired following the 2015 season, and only played half the decade. It still doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter at all.

Johnson never had less than 1,000 receiving yards in any season in the past decade, and he had nearly 2,000 yards during the 2012 campaign.

On top of that, he was by far and away the most physically gifted receiver the game has ever seen. Yet, PFT only had him at four?

I find that extremely difficult to understand. He might have only played half the decade, but his stats were still off the damn chart.

I don’t have a problem with Julio being near the top. I have a huge issue with Calvin Johnson not being number one.