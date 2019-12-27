REPORT: Lakers Are Pushing LeBron James To Skip Games With Groin Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers are pushing for LeBron James to take it easy.

According to a Thursday report from ESPN, James re-injured his groin during the Christmas loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, and the team wants him to potentially miss some games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN reported that “several members of the organization already have approached James about the urgency to sit out and rehab his groin injury until he feels fully recovered.”

King James missed extended time last season with a groin injury, but this one isn’t as serious.

Well, you hate to see this if you’re a fan of the Lakers. The team was atrocious last season when James had to miss a bunch of time.

This time around, Anthony Davis is on the roster, but teams don’t usually get better when their star player is out with an injury.

At the same time, James should probably do whatever is necessary for the long haul.

It’d be better for everybody involved if James missed a few games now instead of making things worse, and missing a huge chunk of time later in the season.

With several months left, there’s no doubt it’s better to be safe than sorry with injuries.

We’ll see what James decides to do, but he certainly shouldn’t do anything too risky.