REPORT: New York Giants Expected To Fire Head Coach Pat Shurmur

The New York Giants are apparently preparing to fire head coach Pat Shurmur.

According to ProFootballTalk early Friday morning, "it's widely expected" the Giants will make a change at head coach.

However, rookie quarterback Daniel Jones doesn’t want to see him go. According to SNY, he said that Shurmer has “done a whole lot” for his “development.”

The Giants haven’t been very good the past few years, but I’m not sure how much of that is Shurmur’s fault.

It’s hard to pin it all on one guy when there are so many parts of the team that aren’t working well. Add in the fact they played Jones for most of the year, and it’s not hard to see why they struggled so much.

Having said that, when you invest a high draft pick in a QB and millions of dollars, you have to make sure the coaching situation is as good as possible.

If the Giants think Shurmur isn’t the man for Jones and the future, then he’s going to get fired. That’s just the way it works.

If you find a great young passer, it can set your franchise up for success for years to come. If you bog him down with a bad coach, then it can end in disaster.

We’ll see what the Giants decide to do, but they can’t screw this situation up. If they do, it could really screw with Daniel Jones’ development, and we all know what that means for a young quarterback.