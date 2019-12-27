Russell Wilson Says Marshawn Lynch ‘Looks Great’ After Returning To The Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson sounds excited to have Marshawn Lynch back on the roster.

The legendary running back returned to his old team for the final regular season game and the playoffs with Seattle. The man running the offense thinks he looks ready to roll.

Wilson said the following Thursday about Lynch returning to the Seahawks, according to ProFootballTalk:

He looks great. He looks explosive. He looks fast. He looks strong. Quick as ever. He always has this infamous one-leg cut that he can do where he hops on one foot twice. He’s got some special things that he can do. He runs the ball hard obviously. Once game time comes, it’s not about the show or anything else. It’s about game time. He’ll definitely be ready to do that, for sure.

The big question about the Lynch signing was whether or not he’d be ready to go after coming out of retirement. Remaining in staying playing shape takes a ton of work, and a lot of players don’t do it after retiring.

Judging from Wilson’s comments, it sounds like Lynch is ready to start running the ball right now.

If Lynch, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, is ready to roll from the first snap against the 49ers, then the team is going to get a major boost.

He was one of the best runners in the league before hanging up his cleats. He could be exactly what the Seahawks need to crank things up a bit.

You can watch the 49ers and Seahawks play Sunday night on NBC. It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what kind of shape Lynch is in.