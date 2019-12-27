Sam Howell Completes Circus Touchdown Pass To Dazz Newsome Against Temple

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell threw an unreal touchdown pass Friday against Temple in the Military Bowl.

The freshman phenom dropped the ball into the end zone to Dazz Newsome near the end of the second half. It looked like a defender got a hand on the ball, and what happened next was unreal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ball got popped up and the UNC receiver somehow managed to come down with a circus catch for a touchdown. It was initially ruled incomplete on the field, and was then overturned.

Give it a watch below.

What great concentration by Dazz Newsome! The ruling of incomplete was overturned after review pic.twitter.com/J8EHJImvwF — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) December 27, 2019

That wasn’t even a great pass by Howell, who has had an incredible freshman season. However, that catch by Newsome was nothing short of incredible.

There’s really no other way to put it. That catch will probably be one of the best that we see all bowl season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dazz Newsome (@dnewsome05) on Nov 30, 2019 at 12:45pm PST

Props to Howell and Newsome for connecting on the awesome touchdown catch. There’s no doubt it’s one of the best we’ve seen all season.

If the young QB keeps ending up on highlights like the one above, he’ll quickly become the greatest UNC gunslinger to play the game.