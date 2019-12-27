Editorial

Tate Martell Bombs Playing Quarterback For Miami In Bowl Loss To Louisiana Tech

NCAA Football: Miami Spring Game Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Tate Martell made his quarterback debut for Miami during a 14-0 Thursday night loss to Louisiana Tech, and it didn’t go well.

Martell was supposed to be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes when he transferred from Ohio State. Instead, that never happened, but he entered the Independence Bowl last night to get some reps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

It didn’t go well. I watched every single play of him in the game. To say it was less than impressive would be an understatement.

He went 1/1 passing for seven yards, and tacked on five rushes for a grand total of five yards. After months of wondering what he’d look like under center, it turned out he didn’t look good at all.

According to Manny Navarro, he ran around for 65 yards while only picking up five yards from scrimmage. Stop and think about how absurd that is for a moment.

I don’t understand how Tate Martell is so damn disappointing as a college quarterback. This dude was legit coming out of high school, and he was solid in what little time he saw at Ohio State.

At Miami, he switched to receiver, started skipping games and finally got his shot at quarterback. Generating a grand total of 12 yards is pretty pathetic.

Hell, you could give me a scholarship to go other there and just run in circles behind the line of scrimmage.

 

I don’t understand how it all went so wrong, but there’s no doubt Martell’s college career is a major bust. It’s been unbelievable to watch unfold, but I think Thursday night was the final nail in the coffin of his career.