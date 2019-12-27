Tate Martell Bombs Playing Quarterback For Miami In Bowl Loss To Louisiana Tech

Tate Martell made his quarterback debut for Miami during a 14-0 Thursday night loss to Louisiana Tech, and it didn’t go well.

Martell was supposed to be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes when he transferred from Ohio State. Instead, that never happened, but he entered the Independence Bowl last night to get some reps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Nov 2, 2019 at 8:12am PDT

It didn’t go well. I watched every single play of him in the game. To say it was less than impressive would be an understatement.

He went 1/1 passing for seven yards, and tacked on five rushes for a grand total of five yards. After months of wondering what he’d look like under center, it turned out he didn’t look good at all.

TATE MARTELL!!! An outstanding display of Lamar Jackson jukes

pic.twitter.com/z42I6HtyIl — Reporter Liam (@Blutman27) December 26, 2019

BREAKING: Tate Martell takes over starting QB duties for Miami. #IndependenceBowl ( via ⁦@espn⁩) pic.twitter.com/XsBh0d2W74 — The Sideline Report (@SidelineReport_) December 26, 2019

According to Manny Navarro, he ran around for 65 yards while only picking up five yards from scrimmage. Stop and think about how absurd that is for a moment.

Tate Martell’s first series: 6 snaps. 1 pass for 7 yards. 5 runs that covered 65 yards, but actually picked up 5 yards — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 26, 2019

I don’t understand how Tate Martell is so damn disappointing as a college quarterback. This dude was legit coming out of high school, and he was solid in what little time he saw at Ohio State.

At Miami, he switched to receiver, started skipping games and finally got his shot at quarterback. Generating a grand total of 12 yards is pretty pathetic.

Hell, you could give me a scholarship to go other there and just run in circles behind the line of scrimmage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TATE MARTELL (@thetatemartell) on Sep 26, 2019 at 1:45pm PDT

I don’t understand how it all went so wrong, but there’s no doubt Martell’s college career is a major bust. It’s been unbelievable to watch unfold, but I think Thursday night was the final nail in the coffin of his career.