Biden Explains Why He Is Rejecting Impeachment Subpoena Demands

Former Vice President Joe Biden pushed back Saturday against calls for him to comply with a potential Senate subpoena regarding his son’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Joe Biden suggested he has always complied with lawful orders, but noted he would reject pleas for his testimony during the upcoming impeachment trial. The former vice president went on to say President Donald Trump is trying to create a distraction.

“But I am just not going to pretend that there is any legal basis for Republican subpoenas for my testimony in the impeachment trial,” Joe Biden wrote on Twitter. “That is the point I was making yesterday and I reiterate: this impeachment is about Trump’s conduct, not mine.”

Joe Biden added: “The subpoenas should go to witnesses with testimony to offer to Trump’s shaking down the Ukraine government — they should go to the White House.” (RELATED: Joe Biden Says He Will Not Comply With Potential Senate Impeachment Trial Subpoena)

Joe Biden made similar comments Friday to The Des Moines Register’s editorial board, telling reporters the impeachment process is “designed to deal with Trump doing what he’s done his whole life: trying to take the focus off him.”

The editorial board is weighing a possible endorsement of the former vice president.

His comments came after the House voted Dec. 18 on two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House voted 230-197 on the first article, and 229-198 on the second article. No Republicans voted for the impeachment of Trump.

This came after Trump asked Ukraine’s president in July to investigate Hunter Biden’s role in a Ukrainian energy company.

