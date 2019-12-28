LSU And Joe Burrow Destroy Oklahoma 63-28 In The Playoff

The LSU Tigers obliterated the Oklahoma Sooners 63-28 in the Peach Bowl Saturday night.

Joe Burrow — who had eight total touchdowns — and company absolutely shredded the Sooners in the semi-finals for the playoff. It wasn't a football game.

This was a massacre to the worst degree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:49pm PST

Outside of one very bad no-call on a pass interference against the Tigers, they pretty much played the game flawlessly.

How the hell was this not called pass interference on LSU? The Oklahoma receiver was brutally assaulted right in front of the ref! Classic SEC bias at work. pic.twitter.com/zS6X4a3qDW — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 28, 2019

Now, the Tigers will get the luxury of playing the winner of the Ohio State/Clemson game. I have no doubt it’ll be closer than what we saw tonight, but LSU fans have to be feeling good right now.

They didn’t just light up Oklahoma. They murdered them on national television for the whole world to see.

I really don’t know how it could have gone any worse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:09pm PST

