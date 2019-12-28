Nevada, New Jersey And Pennsylvania Combined For $1.49 Billion In Sports Betting In November

Three states took in a stunning amount of money from sports gambling during November.

According to Darren Rovell, Nevada, New Jersey and Pennsylvania combined for $1.49 billion in sports betting last month. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Nevada led the way with $614.1 million.

Top 3 States In November took in $1.49 Billion in sports bets: 1. Nevada, $614.1M

2. New Jersey, $562.7M

3. Pennsylvania, $316.5M — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 27, 2019

The fact sports gambling isn’t completely legalized across America is truly mind-boggling to me. Do states hate money?

I thought the government’s main objective was to tax everything and anything they can. Apparently, that’s not really the case.

The reality of the situation is pretty simple. People are going to gamble on sports whether it’s legal or not in the state they live in.

Welcome to reality, folks. If it’s not legal where they live, they’ll just do it offshore. It’s really not hard to understand at all.

With numbers like these coming out of the three states above, you’d think governments everywhere would be rushing to legalize it.

If the people running the show had brains, that’d be the case. Let’s just all hope it gets legal across America sooner than later.