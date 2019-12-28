‘The Mandalorian’ Renewed For Season 2 On Disney+, Will Come Out Fall 2020

“The Mandalorian” has been renewed for a second season on Disney+.

Creator Jon Favreau tweeted that season two of the hit “Star Wars” show would premiere in the fall of 2020, and he tweeted out a photo of a big green character. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

This is great news for fans of “Star Wars.” I haven’t finished “The Mandalorian” yet, but I’ve loved what I’ve seen.

It doesn’t feel like the new movies at all or the prequels. “The Mandalorian” very much feels like the original trilogy.

Given how much criticism all the newer movies have gotten, I mean that as a compliment. It’s got tons of action, the storylines are great, it’s just fun overall, it plays off our nostalgia and it has Baby Yoda.

What more could you ever want.

If you haven’t already started “The Mandalorian,” I suggest that you give it a shot whenever you can. For fans of “Star Wars,” it’s pretty damn awesome.

Make sure to check back for my full review once I finish season one! Can’t wait for season two.