Tulsi Gabbard Praises School Choice, Charter Schools

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard praised school choice while discussing her education policy Thursday in New Hampshire.

“I think school choice is important,” Gabbard said in a video clip posted by progressive activist Lauren Steiner.

The long-shot Democratic presidential candidate then went on to praise examples of successful charter schools in her home state of Hawaii.

“I think there are examples, even in my home state of Hawaii of great charter schools,” Gabbard said. “A lot of them in our state are native Hawaiian immersion schools that provide Native Hawaiian kids and their families to get a different kind of education.”

Gabbard acknowledged that school choice is a "different model of education," but continued to tout the impact it has had in her home state.

“The bottom line is these kids and their families are getting the education that works best for them,” Gabbard said.

“I think school choice is important, where the quality of a child’s education or the choices that are available to them and their families are not limited based on your zip code,” Gabbard said.