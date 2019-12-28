HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Tennessee 68-48, Improves To 7-5

The Wisconsin Badgers mauled Tennessee 68-48 Saturday afternoon.

Going into the game, I was skeptical about how we’d do playing the Volunteers, but I stressed it was another opportunity to get a win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, we came out balling today in Knoxville. This was by far and away the best game we’ve played all year.

The Badgers dominated every facet of the game.

Wisconsin played an incredibly complete game today. D’Mitrik Trice brought his A-game, Brevin Pritzl was sniping away like he was in Stalingrad, and the rest of the team did enough to make sure the Volunteers never had a chance.

Again, we couldn’t have played a more complete game if we tried.

My question is where the hell has this Badgers team been all year long? Where was this team the past several weeks?

We looked absolutely dominant today against a very good SEC team, and we’ve looked pathetic at times against much weaker competition.

Now, we need to build off of today and string together some wins. It only gets harder from here. We have one cupcake left — Rider — and then we dig into our Big 10 schedule.

If we play like we did today, we’re going to be just fine. Let’s hope Greg Gard keeps things rolling.