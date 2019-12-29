Biden Campaign Event Derailed By Heckler Calling Him A ‘Pervert’

A campaign event in New Hampshire for former Vice President Joe Biden went sideways Sunday when a heckler interrupted Biden.

Biden appeared to be answering a question from the crowd when people began to interrupt. He attempted to restore order, quipping, “Wait a minute, this is not a Trump rally.” He paused a moment and listened before responding, “I agree with you, man. Nice talkin’ to you.”

“Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” someone shouted, and Biden visibly recoiled.

Protestor at a Biden event in NH: “Don’t touch kids, you pervert!” “The truth is going to come out, buddy!” pic.twitter.com/r1UHCsmvna — ALX ???????? (@alx) December 30, 2019

Biden paused for a second, then smiled and turned his back on the crowd. “All right, well you know, this is a democracy,” he said. (RELATED: Rick Santorum Says Biden ‘Benefited’ From His Own Bad Debate Performances)

“The truth is gonna come out, buddy!” a woman yelled.

Biden nodded in response. “I hope it does,” he said, waving his hand. “Let her go, let her go. Ok.”

Biden recently had a bit of a dust-up with an attendee at a different campaign event, calling a man who confronted him about his son Hunter Biden “a damn liar.”