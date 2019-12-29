Cleveland Browns Fire Head Coach Freddie Kitchens After 6-10 Season

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after a horrific season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen broke the news Sunday night after the Browns lost in embarrassing fashion to the Bengals.

It was Kitchens’ only year as a head coach in the NFL.

Browns fired Freddie Kitchens, per @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Well, this just had to happen. The Browns are a joke. They’re an absolute joke, and it was crystal clear that Kitchens was in way over his head.

The Browns need a strongman to come in and run the team like a dictatorship. Kitchens simply had no control at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:59am PST

Baker Mayfield is a coach killer at this point in his career. He’s played two seasons and has gotten two different head coaches fired.

Not a great look at all for our guy Baker! Not good at all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Sep 22, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

We’ll see what Cleveland ends up doing, but that whole team is a dumpster fire. It’s not all Kitchens’ fault, but he had to go.