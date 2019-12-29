Dave Rubin Is On A Crusade Against Big Tech — Here’s How He’s Fighting Back Against Censorship Without Help From The Government

Dave Rubin, host of “The Rubin Report,” spoke with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill about the war on big tech and his new fan funding platform called Locals, which he says will give creators back control of their content.

“Right now we’re in bed with companies that don’t care about us, they gave us a lot of stuff for free but what they didn’t tell us was they were going to take our soul at the same time,” said Rubin. (RELATED:Dave Rubin Gives A Libertarian Perspective On Trump Impeachment Effort.)

Rubin went on to explain why he thinks the government shouldn’t get involved in the battle against big tech.

WATCH:

NOW CHECK OUT The Daily Caller’s most popular shows:

Nike Sides With Colin Kaepernick, Many Customers Revolt

Inside The Daily Caller’s Exclusive Oval Office Interview With President Donald Trump