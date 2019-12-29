The Democratic Party’s Diversity Problem: All Frontrunners Are White

The Democratic Party has long prided itself on being the “Party of Diversity” which represents racial minorities and women. But this election cycle has shown the party has its own diversity problem — all its presidential frontrunners are white.

Unfortunately for Democrats, they can’t blame it on Republicans this time.

Lisa Smiley breaks down the Democratic Party’s lack of diversity in its presidential field and goes on to explain why its singular focus on diversity is overrated and dangerous to America. (RELATED: Are The Democrats Too Far Left For Obama?)

Pod & Country is a new weekly show produced by the Daily Caller. Host Lisa Smiley seeks to enlighten conservatives who want to think deeper about what’s happening in America. She goes beyond the typical headlines to discuss the political and moral ideas driving the day’s biggest stories.

