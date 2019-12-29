John Kennedy Says Impeachment Trial Could Get Interesting: ‘We Could End Up With A Scenario Where Chuck Caught The Car’

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Sunday that a Senate impeachment trial could get interesting in a hurry.

Kennedy spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper about the possibilities during a segment of “State of the Union,” arguing that “We could end up with a scenario where Chuck caught the car,” he explained. (RELATED: ‘Four Horsewomen Of The Apocalypse’ — Sen. John Kennedy Rips Squad ‘Whack Jobs’)

Kennedy explained that Pelosi had set Senate Democrats up for a situation that Schumer would probably dislike.

Kennedy began by pointing out that President Donald Trump, as had many presidents before him, had asserted executive privilege with regard to witnesses requested by House Democrats. “Speaker Pelosi decided not to take the normal route and get a decision by third branch of government,” he added, noting that Democrats had opted to forge ahead without allowing the court to rule on the issue. “That was her call.” (RELATED: Sen. John Kennedy Suggests Pelosi Withholding Articles Of Impeachment From Senate Is A ‘Cynical Political Ploy’)

“In the Senate, if we tomorrow agreed with Senator Schumer, who I think is speaking for Speaker Pelosi, I fully expect the president to do two things, claim executive privilege, which is his right, and number two, demand his own list of witnesses,” Kennedy continued.

“Right,” Tapper agreed.

“Now, if the president does that, we could end up with a scenario where Chuck caught the car,” Kennedy added, appearing to make a reference to dogs that like to chase cars but are ultimately disappointed or hurt if they happen to “catch” one.

“The president’s witnesses don’t testify if the Senate doesn’t want to pursue it in court, or the — Senator Schumer’s witnesses don’t testify but the president’s witnesses do. I don’t think Senator Schumer would think that is fair,” Kennedy concluded.