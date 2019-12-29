Person Opens Fire In Texas Church — And Multiple Armed Congregants Rush The Shooter

At least two people have been killed and one more is in critical condition after a shooter opened fire in a Texas church Sunday morning, according to reports.

The Dallas Morning News reported that the entire incident was initially broadcast on a live stream of the service at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas. The video — which has since been taken down — showed one person standing up just as communion ended, removing a long gun from his coat, and firing twice before at least one person shot back.

…he fires twice before a church member pulls out a gun and shoots the gunman. Multiple members hold the shooter at gunpoint until police arrive… — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) December 29, 2019

Local ABC News affiliate WFAA reported:

The entire shooting lasted about six seconds, video of the live stream shows. Many people in the congregation ducked under church pews while others rushed toward the shooter, holding up handguns, the video shows.

One church leader stood up, saying, “Everything is under control. Our security team did everything they needed to do.” (RELATED: Gunman Kills 26 People In Mass Shooting At Texas Church [VIDEO])

WATCH:

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton offered assistance from his office, calling for prayer for the victims and their families.

We are shocked and saddened to hear reports of a shooting at a church in White Settlement. As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed. — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) December 29, 2019

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also delivered an official statement, saying in part, “Places of worship are meant to be sacred, and I am grateful for the church members who acted quickly to take down the shooter and help prevent further loss of life.”

Statement on shooting at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement: pic.twitter.com/Crrrvavvs6 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) December 29, 2019

Subsequent reports from Medstar have confirmed that the suspected shooter was among the dead.