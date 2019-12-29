Texas Pastor Thanks God His Congregants Had The Right To Defend Themselves

West Freeway Church of Christ Senior Minister Britt Farmer responded to the tragic shooting in his Texas church Sunday by saying that he’s thankful his congregants had the right to defend themselves.

After thanking Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and law enforcement for their quick responses to the unfolding tragedy, Farmer added, “We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse. I’m thankful our government has allowed us the opportunity to protect ourselves.”

The shooting, which reportedly took place as worshippers were finishing communion, was initially captured on a live stream that was quickly taken down. Two church members were killed before several armed congregants charged the shooter, and reports indicate that at least two of the church members were responsible for firing the shots that killed the shooter. (RELATED: Person Opens Fire In Texas Church — And Multiple Armed Congregants Rush The Shooter)

Texas DPS Director Jeoff Williams took it a step further, saying that the congregants who charged the shooter had saved everyone else in that building. “The citizens who were inside that church undoubtedly saved 242 other parishioners, and that might get swept aside,” he said. “It was miraculous. The true heroes in all this are the people who were sitting in those pews today and responded, the immediate responders … it was truly heroic.”

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich agreed with that assessment, pointing out the fact that the shooter in this case was stopped almost immediately, which may have saved countless lives.