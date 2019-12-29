Trevor Lawrence Leads Clemson To Comeback Win Over Ohio State

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence demonstrated his toughness Saturday night leading the Tigers to a thrilling comeback victory over Ohio State, and another trip to the national championship.

The game started off poorly for Clemson as the Buckeyes took a 16-0 lead in the second quarter, but Clemson quickly found themselves and cut the deficit to just two points before the break. (RELATED: LSU And Joe Burrow Destroy Oklahoma 63-28 In The Playoff)

The momentum shifted in the first half after star Ohio State defender Shaun Wade was called for targeting. Buckeyes fans were furious, but it was the correct call as Wade clearly led with his helmet.

Trevor Lawrence was slow to get up after this hit from Shaun Wade and Chase Young. Wade was called for targeting and ejected. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/YXJIqTnUqY — ESPN (@espn) December 29, 2019

Ohio State’s defense never recovered after Wade was tossed from the game, and Lawrence demonstrated his immeasurable talents to carry the Tigers to victory. While much will be made of the two final drives, the defining play of the game came near the end of the first half when Lawrence ran the ball 67 yards for a score. Lawrence is normally known for his rocket arms, but showed to the entire world Saturday night that he also has some wheels.

Clemson will take on LSU in the national championship game. The LSU Tigers destroyed Oklahoma 63-28 Saturday afternoon and will likely enter the game as slight favorites. It should be a great one!

As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes finish the season with a 13-1 record after yet another playoff flop. In fact, this is the fifth straight year the Big Ten has failed to win a playoff game. Should the Big Ten still be taken seriously as a major conference?

