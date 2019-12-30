REPORT: Alex Trebek Has No Plans To Quit ‘Jeopardy!’ Amid Pancreatic Cancer Battle

Despite battling stage four pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek reportedly has no plans to retire from the beloved trivia show.

The game show host will reportedly continue to host the show for as long as he can, according to a report published Monday by People magazine.

“He has no plans to quit, and is absolutely not announcing his retirement,” a co-worker of Trebek said.

The decision comes after the game show host opened up about the difficulties chemotherapy has caused him.

“We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose,” Trebek said during an interview with CTV News in October. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Winner Donates $10,314 To Cancer Research In Honor Of Alex Trebek)

“There are weaknesses I feel in my body but I can always suck it up when it comes to tape the show, Trebek admitted. “I will keep doing it as long as my skills do not diminish, and they have started to diminish.”

Trebek explained he has developed sores in his mouth from the chemotherapy that causes him pain when attempting to enunciate words.

“I’m sure there are observant members of the television audience that notice also, but they’re forgiving,” he continued. “But there will come a point when [fans and producers] will no longer be able to say, ‘It’s okay.'”

Trebek was first diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in March. He was believed to be near remission at the end of May before announcing he would be undergoing another round of chemotherapy.