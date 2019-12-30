Quarterback Baker Mayfield Argues With Fan During Loss To The Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was back to behaving like a child during a Sunday loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a video shared by Barstool Sports, Mayfield can be seen in the tunnel arguing back and forth with a fan, and at one point asks him, “why don’t you come down here and tell it to my face?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Baker can’t wait to go home and not even think about football for the next 8 months (ig/brennanburnss) pic.twitter.com/y4kKg1xYy8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 29, 2019

Congrats to Cleveland for finding their franchise quarterback. They clearly chose a winner. He didn’t have enough focus to beat the Bengals, the worst team in the league, but he had enough time to argue with fans.

It seems like we learn just how poor of a leader Mayfield is with every passing week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 29, 2019 at 9:00am PST

This dude is getting paid millions of dollars to lead an NFL team. He’s the face of a city. He’s the man tasked with leading the Browns to the Super Bowl.

Yet, all Mayfield does is end up in the news for all the wrong reasons. It’s just a never-ending circus with the young quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 28, 2019 at 6:16pm PST

I can’t wait to see what this clown show does next. Enjoy not playing in the postseason again, Cleveland!

They made their bed by drafting Mayfield, and now they get to sleep in it. I certainly hope it was worth it!