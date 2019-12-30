Baylor Quarterback Charlie Brewer Cleared To Play Against Georgia

Baylor star quarterback Charlie Brewer will play in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia.

Brewer was knocked out of the Big 12 championship against Oklahoma with a head injury, and that left his status for the Sugar Bowl in doubt.

However, head coach Matt Rhule said he’s cleared and ready to go.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule at first Sugar Bowl press conference says Charlie Brewer is back at practice and has been cleared to play in game. — John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib) December 27, 2019

This is great news for fans of the Bears. Baylor has no chance against Georgia without Brewer in the game. They would get boat raced if he didn’t play.

Brewer is one of the best quarterbacks in America, and he’s the man who gets the offense going for Baylor.

If he didn’t play, they’d be in major trouble.

The Bulldogs are currently favored between -4.5 and -5.5 depending on what book you’re getting the spread at.

If Brewer didn’t play, Georgia would probably win by double digits with absolute ease. It would be a bloodbath.

However, with him on the field, Baylor should be able to put up a hell of a fight. Tune in Wednesday night at 8:45 EST on ESPN to watch it all go down.

It should be a fun one!