Wisconsin Shares Inside Look At Rose Bowl Preparation. The Badgers Look Ready To Destroy Oregon

The Wisconsin Badgers look ready to obliterate the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl.

My Badgers shared an inside look at preparation for the big game in Pasadena, California, and my guys appeared very locked in. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I honestly don’t think this game is going to be close. I really don’t. The Badgers are playing with a chip on their shoulders after getting hosed in the B1G title game.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State beats Wisconsin for the Big 10 title. I’m heartbroken, and the refs absolutely screwed the Badgers. The officials should be investigated by the FBI! pic.twitter.com/rz8vkM2kIT — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 8, 2019

Anybody who thinks we’re not going to crush Oregon is out of their minds. This game isn’t even going to be a contest.

It’s going to be a massacre. Look how locked in those guys are! They’re ready for war. They know the enemy, we have a battle plan and we’re going to execute better than Oregon on every level.

If you’re the praying kind, I suggest you say a short prayer for the people who wear green. They have no idea what’s coming for them.

Stay frosty, gentlemen. I know when my guys are locked in, and when it means trouble for everybody else.

They’re clearly ready to roll. Go, Badgers, go!

Tune in Jan. 1 on ESPN to watch it all go down.