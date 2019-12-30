Editorial

Dallas Cowboys End Monday Without Firing Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is still the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the time being.

Despite the fact we all thought he’d be fired by Jerry Jones, the trigger wasn’t pulled on his fate today. According to Jane Slater, no announcement is coming Monday, which means Garrett remains in his position for the moment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Slater also reported Garrett did meet with Jones, but nobody has any idea what the hell the two men talked about. It’s truly a bizarre situation.

What the hell is going on down in Dallas? Seriously, what is going on with Jerry Jones’ team? This was supposed to happen by sun up today.

Everybody believes Garrett is getting fired. We’ve all thought that since at least Thanksgiving. Yet, here we are and nobody has any idea what is going on.

 

I honestly don’t even know how to interpret what is happening right now. When you want to move on from a coach, you fire him at the first possibility.

It always you to get a jump on finding a new one. Instead, Jones is dragging it out. It makes no sense at all.

Stay tuned because none of us have any idea when this might change.