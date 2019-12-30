Detroit Lions Will Have The 3rd Pick In The 2020 NFL Draft, Need To Target Jeffrey Okudah

The Detroit Lions will have the third pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Following the picks of the Bengals and Redskins, the Lions will be the next team to pick. Given how bad we were this season, we need to load up on talent. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:00pm PST

Unfortunately, Chase Young is almost certainly going to go off of the board second to the Redskins, which means Detroit will have to target somebody else.

In classic Detroit fashion, we’re one spot away from where we need to be. Even when we lose, we don’t do it correctly.

Chase Young is a beast and would have been great for the Lions. Instead, he’ll go to the Redskins, and we’ll settle for somebody else.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Young (@chaseyoung_) on Dec 25, 2019 at 4:24pm PST

The Lions need to fill some holes on defense and with Darius Slay’s future with the team up in the air, I expect them to target Ohio State star Jeffrey Okudah.

Okudah is the best defensive back in the draft, and he’s ready right now to play in the NFL. He is a day one starter if the Lions take him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Okudah (@jokudah_) on Dec 10, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

The Lions need guys who can play right now. Okudah can play immediately, and he feels an immediate need.

This isn’t even hard for me. With the third pick, getting the OSU star should be our top priority. Of course, we’re the Lions, and we always find a way to screw things up.