Awesome Football Gender Reveal Goes Viral On Twitter

A football gender reveal has blown up on the internet.

In a Twitter video, which has been viewed 1.4 million times, posted by Barstool Sports, a man dressed in pads hits the tackling bag for the gender reveal.

Blue powder flies up into the air, which means he's having a boy. Watch the awesome video below.

Generally speaking, I hate gender reveal videos. I think they're awful. I think they're insanely stupid and unnecessary.

People who do them tend to annoy me, and there's a direct correlation between the amount of effort put in and my level of annoyance.

Having said that, if you're going to have a gender reveal, you might as well go with one that involves football. That makes it a little less dumb.

It’s hard to hate anything involving football, including a gender reveal.

Now, if you’re going to do a football gender reveal and you have a son, he damn sure turn out to be a good player.

He’s entering the world with tons of expectations on his shoulders. You simply can’t do a football gender reveal, and then suck.

It’s just not acceptable.

Luckily, it seems like this kid is going to have a dad who will train him up well in the sport.