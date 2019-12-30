Gardner Minshew Dominates Season Finale For The Jaguars, Throws For 295 Yards In Win Over The Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew balled out in the final game of the season.

During the season finale against the Colts, the rookie sensation threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns during the winning effort.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacksonville Jaguars (@jaguars) on Dec 29, 2019 at 4:54pm PST

Is there anybody out there who is dumb enough to think Minshew is not a starting quarterback in the NFL? The man has taken the league by storm.

The Jaguars might not be playing in the postseason this year, but Minshew has been a massive bright spot for the franchise.

All he did was take the league by storm during his rookie campaign, set the NFL on fire and dominate opposing defenses for a team that desperately needed a spark.

Beautiful deep throw by Minshew II here. #Jaguars have to feel good about his performance in n that drive pic.twitter.com/OhfuMIAouP — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 29, 2019

I have no idea what the future holds for the Jaguars, but I know Minshew is going to be around for a long time in the league.

For a guy who was a sixth round pick, he’s blown everybody away with his play.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on Oct 20, 2019 at 2:25pm PDT

In a world desperately lacking authenticity, Minshew was as real as it got, and that’s why people loved supporting him so much.

His season might be over, but it was a hell of a lot of fun watching Minshew Mania unfold.