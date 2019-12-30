Greta Thunberg Appearing In 800% More Online Dating Profiles

Environmental teenage activist Greta Thunberg not only dispensed unsolicited policy advice to governments around the world in 2019 — she was a deciding factor in online dating.

Dating app OkCupid noted an 800% increase in people referencing Thunberg in their profile descriptions and liking her, and apparently the environmental activism that she stands for is a major asset when looking for an online relationship, The Hill reported Monday.

“One of the issues we’re hearing people care about is climate change. [Users are] showing this issue matters to them when it comes to their potential partner,” Melissa Hobley, OkCupid’s chief marketing officer, told The Hill. “They’re talking about Greta on their profiles. … I think people feel that supporting her or not shows how you feel about the issue and its impact.” (RELATED: Local Pastor Of Swedish Church Claims Jesus Christ Appointed Great Thunberg As His ‘Successor’)

The 16-year-old Thunberg capped-off a year of speaking to the United Nations and visiting cities across North America by becoming the youngest person to win Time’s “Person of the Year.”

The Swedish high school student endeared herself to some and alienated others when she delivered a stern reprimand to the UN, “My message is that we’ll be watching you,” Thunberg warned the room full of world leaders. “You all come to us young people for hope, how dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words and yet I’m one of the lucky ones … ” (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Compares Greta Thunberg To ‘Children Of The Corn’)

President Donald Trump has suggested that Thunberg get some help for anger management.