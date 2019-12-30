First Generation Trump-Supporting Immigrant Challenges Cory Booker For His Senate Seat

Challenging well-entrenched Senate Democrats may seem like a chore, but Hirsh Singh is up to the task. The New Jersey Republican Primary Candidate for the United States Senate is incredibly optimistic that not only will he win the party’s nomination, but also that he can unseat New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

The successful businessman and engineer was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as the son of Indian immigrants who came here legally.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Singh laid out what he believes to be the number one issue facing New Jersey, and why he thinks he can win. (RELATED: Cory Booker’s Campaign Demands DNC Change Debate Rules After He Failed To Qualify)

Getting right into the issues, Singh said, “my number one agenda is infrastructure. But number two is definitely illegal immigration.” Singh says that for Democrats to be supportive of illegal immigration, “It’s like poking [legal immigrants] in the eye.

Continuing on to explain his position on infrastructure, prominently displayed on his campaign website, Singh said, “New Jersey spends around $140 billion a year in federal taxes, but we get around $98 billion back. What we get back is mostly SNAP benefits, whereas, 20% of America’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) legitimately goes through the infrastructure of New Jersey on a daily basis.”

New Jersey’s GDP represents 3.12% of the total U.S. GDP, making it the 8th largest GDP contributor in the nation. Singh wants the federal government to start respecting that impressive number by fixing the deficit New Jersey receives in federal funds, which currently sits at $42 billion.

The Republican candidate is also a big supporter of President Donald Trump. On the topic of impeachment, he says, “It’s a desperate attempt to try and find a way to damage the President.”

This is a witchhunt against @realDonaldTrump. The Democrats are losing on every front and acting foolish in their desperation. These tantrums must end. — Hirsh Vardhan Singh (@HirshSingh) September 25, 2019

Singh may have his work cut out for him. According to Politico, Booker’s Senate seat is a D+14 seat. However, Singh is optimistic: “This extremely winnable race because nobody likes Cory Booker. Also, people are sick of the fact that the left-wing policies [are] choking the common family. Right now, it’s just unaffordable.”

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.