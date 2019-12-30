Josephine Skriver Shows Love For The Raiders After Disappointing Season

Josephine Skriver isn’t happy the Oakland Raiders had a bad season, but she sounds optimistic for the future.

Skriver, who is a huge fan of the black and silver, posted a photo on Instagram early Monday morning rocking a Raiders hat.

She captioned it, "Season didn't quite end like we wanted it! But still damn in love with my @raiders ! Can't wait for next season Vegas here we come!!!"

I've said this before, and I'll say it again. The fact Skriver is a fan of the Raiders is one of the coolest things about her.

She's also not a casual fan. She's the real deal. Skriver's Instagram page is littered with proof of her fandom, and I'm here for it.

Anytime the NFL can get a supermodel supporting the league, it's a win for everybody involved. Trust me, it's never a bad thing when football and models come together.

That much is for sure.

Now, the Raiders are headed to Las Vegas, and Skriver will still be supporting them every step of the way.

It’s like we really hit the trifecta. We’ve got a supermodel, we’ve got an NFL team and now we’re adding in Las Vegas to the mix.

What more could you ever ask for?

Stay frosty, Skriver! The Raiders need all the help they can get.