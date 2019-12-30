Kawhi Leonard Named Associated Press Athlete Of The Year

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has been named the Associated Press “Athlete of the Year” for 2019.

Leonard won the vote among AP member sports editors and beat writers after leading the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship last season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s hard to disagree with this decision from the AP voting members. Teams like the Raptors aren’t supposed to win championships.

Small market teams aren’t supposed to dominate the NBA. That’s just not the way the league has historically operated over the decades.

Yet, Leonard tore things up with the Raptors, and defeated the Warriors for the title. It was one of the most magnificent runs in sports I’ve ever seen.

Now, Leonard is balling out with the Clippers, and he’s doing exactly what we’ve all come to expect from the star forward.

The man simply doesn’t know how to lose.

Kawhi absolutely deserves this award, and I’m happy to see him get it. He’s an absolute star, and he’s a class act.