Young Kid Gets Magnifying Glass For Christmas And Sets Lawn On Fire

A young kid got a magnifying glass for Christmas and proceeded to use it to see if he could catch things on fire, ending up setting his family’s lawn on fire.

It all went down in Texas on Christmas Day after Nissa-Lynn Parson, of McKinney, and her husband got their 12-year-old son, Cayden, a magnifying glass for what they believed was reading, according to the New York Post in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Longtime Mall Santa ‘Replaced’ After Wearing Hat Supporting Trump)

WATCH:

“We discovered he and his two brothers went out on the driveway and burned a couple holes in some paper,” Parson shared on Facebook ,along with a video of what used to be her front lawn before it caught fire. “Everything was under control until the boys came running into the house telling us that a corner of the lawn was on fire and the Christmas lights were melting!”(RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

“Justin and I rushed outside to see the entire front lawn turning black!” she added. “We grabbed buckets, Justin turned the sprinklers on, and I grabbed blankets to smother and trap it – before it could spread any more into the neighbors yard!”

Parson continued, “What a sight to see – a bunch of people running around crazy trying to put a front lawn fire out while wearing matching Christmas jammies!”

She concluded her post by stating that the fire on Christmas Day was an accident, but she suggested people should not buy their sons magnifying glasses.

“We just want to reiterate this was an accident,” Nissa-Lynn wrote. “It could have been worse but it wasn’t. So instead of a tragedy it will now be a Christmas to remember! 2019- The Christmas the lawn lit on fire.

Oh and never buy a magnifying glass for your son!”

Parson’s husband, Justin, shared with the local Fox 4 station that the boys put the glass over a bit of newspaper on the porch and soon the paper went up in flames.

The fire soon spread to the lawn, and then the brother’s decided to run and get help.

“The smoke was getting like as high as the tree,” Ashton, Cayden’s older brother explained.

“They will definitely have yard work to do once spring comes,” Nissa-Lynn shared. “This will be a story passed down to generations and generations. ‘Remember the one year you lit the lawn on fire?’ Yeah, this will be a story that lasts a long time.”