Cheapest Ticket To Clemson/LSU National Title Game Costs $1,200, Most Expensive Ticket Is Nearly $30,000

Tickets to the college football national title game between Clemson and LSU aren’t cheap at all.

As of this moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek with fees is $1,200 to just walk through the door of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most expensive? Well, that’ll run you damn near $30,000 to watch LSU and Clemson battle it out of the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 28, 2019 at 2:49pm PST

Despite ticket prices being very high, you can guarantee they’re still going to fly off of the shelves.

LSU fans have been desperate for a title for so long. In the final years of Les Miles’ tenure, they just weren’t meeting expectations at all.

Now, Ed Orgeron has them rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 28, 2019 at 5:26pm PST

If you have the money, you just have to go. This game will feature arguably the two best quarterbacks in America in Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence.

This is going to be a game for the ages, and there’s no other way to put it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Dec 29, 2019 at 11:23am PST

While $1,200 might sound like a lot of money in the moment, you won’t even think about it in 25 years while reminiscing about the game.

I would drop that kind of money in a heartbeat if the Badgers were playing for the national championship. I wouldn’t even think about it.

Sound off in the comments with how much money you’d spend on the national title game. For a game this big, I assume most of you would spend a lot of cash.