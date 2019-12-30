Report: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry File For Trademark Following Split From Kate Middleton And Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry continue to separate themselves from Kate Middleton and Prince Harry with the two reportedly filing for a trademark for their own royal charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly filed the paperwork to trademark their own organization and it published last week, which comes months after the two royals announced they would be separating from the joint charity with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge they used to be a part of, per Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Nov 27, 2019 at 7:26am PST

The name for the new charity reportedly will be Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots)

According to People magazine, the trademark will reportedly cover such things as “clothing items, social care services and charitable fundraising.”

It comes after the former “Suits” actress and her husband announced earlier this year their plans to create their own charity organization.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the royal household shared at the time.

“Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge,” the statement added. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition, both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”