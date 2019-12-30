Neil Innes, ‘Monty Python’ Songwriter, Dead At 75 Years Old

Songwriter, musician and comedian Neil Innes has passed away.

He passed away from natural causes, according to a report published Monday by CNN.

“Neil Innes passed away unexpectedly,” Nigel Morton, Innes’ agent, told the outlet.

His death was announced on his personal website.

“It is with deep sorrow and great sadness that we have to announce the death of Neil James Innes on 29th December 2019,” the statement read. “We have lost a beautiful kind, gentle soul whose music and songs touched the heart of everyone and whose intellect and search for truth inspired us all.”

“He died of natural causes quickly without warning and, I think, without pain,” the statement continued.

The Bonzos were reunited one last time only a few weeks ago for a victory dinner. Our thoughts and prayers are with Yvonne and the family at this sad time. RIP to the Urban Spaceman himself, the great Neil Innes xxxx pic.twitter.com/zWKmCh4qSW — The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band (@BonzoDogBanned) December 30, 2019

Innes began his career as a member of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band in the early 1960s. The band was most known for its single “I’m the Urban Spaceman” before breaking up in 1970. (RELATED: Comedian Rip Taylor Dies At 84 Years Old)

In the 1970s, Innes became a part of the band GRIMMS and began working with the “Monty Python” group, writing songs for the TV series and albums.

Innes was also a part of The Beatles parody group The Rutles.