A Judge Released An Alleged Anti-Semitic Attacker, Citing New York’s Upcoming Bail Reform. She’s Arrested For Assault One Day Later

A woman accused of assaulting three Jewish woman was released without bail, because of New York’s upcoming bail reform law, and was arrested again just one day later.

The bail reform legislation is set to take effect January 1, but the judge in accused attacker Tiffany Harris’ case cited it as a reason for releasing her Saturday, according to the NY Post. The release came after Harris was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime.

“So I’m releasing her on consent and also because it will be required under the statute in just a few days,” Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Laura Johnson said according to the NY Post. “Ms. Harris, you’re being released on your own recognizance.”

Harris admitted to the anti-Semitic attack, according to a criminal complaint. She was arrested again Sunday after her release when she punched a 35-year-old in the face, according to police. Police do not believe this attack was a hate crime.

“Yes, I slapped them,” Harris told cops according to the complaint from Friday’s attack. “I cursed them out. I said ‘F-U, Jews.'”

She also has an open harassment and assault case from November of 2018 and was not sentenced to any jail time after charges of felony criminal mischief in November, the NY Post reported.

New York’s bail reform legislation requires suspects in non-sexual assault cases who don’t cause physical injury to be released. This new rule also counts in cases of hate crime attacks, the NY Post reported.

Ayana Logan, 43, is another suspect released after a hate crime that occurred in New York. Logan was released without bail Friday, although she was ordered to attend mental health sessions, the NY Post reported. (RELATED: 40,000 Jews Have Fled France In 10 Years Amid Rising Anti-Semitism)

“You f—king Jew, the end is coming for you!” Logan allegedly yelled as she tried to hit an Orthodox Jewish woman with her handbag. The woman was holding hands with her 3-year-old son when the attempted assault occurred.

There has been at least eight attacks against New York’s Jewish community in December alone. Five people were stabbed Saturday evening when a man with a knife broke into a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York during a Hanukkah celebration.

This act was called “domestic terrorism” by Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.