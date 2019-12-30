Odell Beckham Jr. And Jarvis Landry Mock The Ravens Extending Marcus Peters

Cleveland Browns receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry were happy to see Marcus Peters get an extension from the Ravens.

Peters agreed to a $42 million extension over the weekend with the Ravens. For some unknown reason, OBJ and Landry both felt the need to weigh in with stupid tweets. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Landry tweeted “Perfect” and OBJ responded with “can’t wait.”

can’t wait… — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 28, 2019

Perfect!!!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 28, 2019

To be crystal clear, both of these tweets were sent prior to the Browns playing Sunday. Do we all know what happened yesterday?

They went out and lost to the Bengals, who entered the game with one win on the season!

That’s correct. Landry and OBJ had enough time to taunt a guy on the Ravens, but apparently didn’t have enough time to prepare for the Bengals.

Imagine talking trash on Twitter, and then turning around to get beat by the worst team in the NFL!

If you didn’t already think the Browns were a joke, this should be more than enough to let you know they are!

Maybe, just maybe, the Browns should focus a little bit more on preparing for upcoming opponents, and a lot less time taunting Marcus Peters on Twitter.

Last time I checked, Peters and the Ravens are in the playoffs. The Browns aren’t. Not a great look at all for our guys in Cleveland!