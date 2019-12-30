POLL: 77.5% Of People Think LSU Will Beat Clemson For The National Title

The majority of people think LSU will beat Clemson for the college football national title.

Following LSU and Clemson both winning their semi-final games this past weekend, I asked people in a Twitter poll who would win the championship.

The results weren’t close at all. Of the 1,610 voters, 77.5% of people voted for the Tigers from Baton Rouge to win it all.

I’m going to have an in-depth preview closer to January 13, but anybody who thinks this game won’t be close is a moron.

I wouldn’t have been surprised if the poll was 55/45 in favor of LSU. That wouldn’t have surprised me one bit.

However, it being 77.5/22.5 is simply absurd. Dabo Swinney and company have won two of the last three titles. Have people forgotten that fact?

These guys aren’t slouches at all. Trevor Lawrence is the top quarterback prospect for the 2021 NFL draft, there is pro talent all over the field for Clemson and Dabo Swinney is arguably the best coach in America.

Anybody who thinks LSU will roll Clemson has no idea what they’re talking about. There’s not just a good chance Clemson wins this game, but there’s a good chance LSU won’t be able to come close to stopping their offense.

Luckily, we’re only two weeks out! Tune in January 13 on ESPN to watch LSU and Clemson battle it out for the title.