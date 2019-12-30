Wisconsin Needs To Beat Rider In Basketball, Close Out December Strong Before Getting Into The Meat Of Conference Play

Wisconsin has a basketball game against Rider this Tuesday night, and the Badgers need to get a win.

We’re coming off a massive win against Tennessee, and now is the time to keep our momentum up as much as we can. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:53pm PST

Rider is the type of team we should blowout. They’re the type of team that doesn’t deserve to be on the same floor as the Badgers.

We’re entering the game 7-5, and this is the perfect way to finish out non-conference play before getting into the meat of our B1G schedule.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 12:45pm PST

If we can’t beat the likes of Rider, then we’re going to be in the world of hurt down the stretch against teams with pulses.

Luckily, I think we keep the momentum up after crushing Tennessee, and I expect us to roll Tuesday against Rider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 28, 2019 at 12:26pm PST

I’d be shocked if the game was close at all. We should be up by 25 or more by the time the clock hits zero. We need Nate Reuvers, Brad Davison, Kobe King, and the rest of Greg Gard’s guys to ball out.

We’ll get a win, improve to 8-5 and then prepare for the rest of our conference slate. Buckle up, folks. It’s going to be a good time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 18, 2019 at 9:19am PST

Tune in at 7:00 EST on BTN. You know I’ll be watching.