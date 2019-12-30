Pregnant Actress Rachel Bloom And Husband Saved By Couple After Being Stranded Due To Snowstorm

Pregnant Rachel Bloom and her husband Dan Gregor could not be more appreciative to one California couple in Bakersfield after the star got stranded due a snowstorm.

The 32-year-old actress took to Twitter after Christmas and asked if anyone had a place for them to stay as the 7-months pregnant star of “Most Likely to Murder” could find no lodging in the town with all roads to southern California closed due to a huge winter storm, according to the Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Longtime Mall Santa ‘Replaced’ After Wearing Hat Supporting Trump)

“Hi. My husband and I are stranded in Bakersfield,” Bloom tweeted. “Does … anyone have a place we could sleep? We are stranded here or theoretically north of here (every highway going south is closed) and every hotel that’s open is at least a 2 hour drive away and we’re about to just sleep in our car.”(RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:03pm PST

The Bakersfield couple saw the tweet and told local station KGET News that no one should have to sleep in their car when it’s so cold outside.

“They were about to go to sleep in a Denny’s parking lot,” Steven Porfiri shared. His wife, Kate Brogden, added, “Nobody should have to sleep in their car when it’s 30 degrees outside.”

Later, the “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” star shared a message on her social media account thanking the couple for their hospitality after the holiday, calling it a “Christmas miracle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Dec 27, 2019 at 8:46am PST

“Thank you to @katewritesthings, Steve and Steve’s entire family,” Bloom captioned her video. “You gave shelter to a pregnant lady wandering from inn to inn last night. When my child is born as the inevitable Messiah, you will all be honored with golden steeds and flaming swords”