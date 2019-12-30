REPORT: Antonio Brown Showed Up To Workout With The Saints With An Entourage

Antonio Brown’s workout with the New Orleans Saints apparently didn’t go well.

The disgraced NFL receiver worked out for the organization this past Friday, and the move sent shockwaves through the league as people began to speculate if he’d be signed. It doesn’t sound very likely at all.

Fox Sports reporter Jay Glazer reported that Brown, who last played for the Patriots, showed up with a camera crew and many other members of his entourage, according to USA Today.

Glazer: Saints told Antonio Brown not to bring an entourage. Antonio Brown brought an entourage. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) December 29, 2019

Brown just needs to go away. Imagine being essentially run out of the NFL, getting a workout from a team and showing up with an entourage.

It’s almost like Antonio Brown doesn’t even want to play football.

The Saints probably have zero intentions of signing Brown, who flamed out of the NFL in spectacular fashion after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct.

They were just doing some due diligence, and that alone has caused way too much chaos. It’s almost like Brown is a distraction no matter where he goes.

If the Saints know what’s good for them, they’ll forget about Brown as quickly as possible. The NFL needs to distance themselves as much as possible from the former Steelers star.