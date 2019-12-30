US

Giuliani: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio Has Watched Anti-Semitism Spread ‘Like A Cancer’

Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City, speaks at an event in Ashraf-3 camp, which is a base for the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK) in Manza

REUTERS/Florion Goga

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed Sunday that the city’s current mayor, Bill de Blasio, is responsible for the recent spate of anti-Semitic attacks.

Giuliani tweeted that “the rise in anti-Semitic violence in NYC is something that could have been stopped at a much earlier stage if the City had a Mayor who embraced the Broken Windows Theory,” or at least, “a Mayor who worked full time & paid attention to what was going on.”

and Rudy Giuliani, lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump and former Mayor of New York City, arrives for a signing ceremony for the “Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act” in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Broken Windows Theory posits that crime begets crime if the effects of criminal behavior — like broken windows, de palpitated buildings and graffiti — are not repaired or cleaned up. Put differently, it’s the belief that minor crimes and general civil disorder can create further crimes, sometimes more serious.

Giuliani, who is President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was responding to the latest in a series of anti-Semitic attacks in New York City. An assailant stabbed five people in a rabbi’s home on Saturday. Other ugly incidents have marred the city’s celebration of Hanukkah and Christmas.

De Blasio suggested “Washington” was to blame for the anti-Semitism.

“I also want us to be clear what’s happening here,” de Blasio said Sunday. “An atmosphere of hate has been developing in this country over the last few years. A lot of it is emanating from Washington, and it’s having an effect on all of us.” (RELATED: There Have Been Four Anti-Semitic Incidents In One Week In New York City)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a press conference held in front of Gracie Mansion on September 20, 2019 in New York City.  (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

In a follow-up to his original tweet, Giuliani went further and said that de Blasio “has watched anti-semitism rapidly metastasize, like a cancer, & is too unconcerned or lazy to nip it in the bud.”

Last May, de Blasio blamed Trump and “white supremacy” for a series of assaults against Hasidic Jews in Brooklyn perpetrated by black men. (RELATED: Bill De Blasio Claims Anti-Semitism Is Just ‘A Right-Wing Movement)

On Monday, de Blasio suggested Giuliani was “exploiting a tragedy” and “can take a seat today.”