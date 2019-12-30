The Most Absurd And Shocking Things Said By Ocasio-Cortez In 2019

The Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill and the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Vince Shkreli list off the strangest and most absurd things said by Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York in 2019.

Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most talked about women in Congress, was no stranger to social media this past year. This gave us plenty of content to choose from. (RELATED: The Greatest Hate Crime Hoaxes Of 2019.)

Now the videos weren’t placed in any specific order, so we will let you decide which video was the most absurd.

Enjoy!

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.