‘Sunday Night Football’ Gets 17.35 Million Viewers As The 49ers Beat The Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers beating the Seattle Seahawks 26-21 got some huge TV ratings.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the game was watched by 17.35 million people on NBC as the 49ers won the NFC West in a great battle against Russell Wilson and Seattle. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That puts a bow on the regular season for the NFL, and the ratings were through the roof from the start of week one through the finale last night.

If you’re an executive involved with the league or the TV networks broadcasting games, you have to be incredibly happy with the situation.

Every single week, we got several games in primetime under the lights, and almost all of them put up monster numbers for the league.

Ending the season with 17.35 million viewers is about as strong as it gets, and it’s the perfect way to send the regular season out with a bang.

A few years ago, it looked like the league might be in trouble. Clearly, that’s not even close to being the case anymore.