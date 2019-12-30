Things Getting Serious With Madonna And Her 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Things are getting serious between Madonna and her 25-year-old backup dancer boyfriend, with his parents sharing that she’s told them she loves their son.
The 61-year-old singer’s boyfriend, Ahlamalik Williams, father, Drue, shared that the “Vogue” singer and his son are definitely a couple and getting serious, according to TMZ in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Fan Sues Madonna For Starting Her Concerts Too Late)
Madonna’s Getting Serious with 25-Year-Old Boyfriend, His Dad Says https://t.co/UZoSZgbESe
— TMZ (@TMZ) December 30, 2019
Drue said that the two have actually been dating for over a year now and the “Like A Virgin” singer told them how much she loves Williams and wants to take care of him. (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)
In September, Madonna met her boyfriends parents after one of her shows in New York City, according to Willams’ father.
And last month, Drue explained that the legendary pop singer invited them to her suite at one of her Ceasar’s Palace Shows where the singer’s personal chef cooked them dinner.
“Love has no age,” Drue shared. “My son is livin’ la Vida Loca, and I’m just happy for him.”
And apparently William’s parents and the “Material Girl” singer got along because she’s also invited them to her shows in London and France next year.