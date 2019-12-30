Former ICE Chief Predicts ‘Out-Of-Control’ Border If Democrats Win In 2020

Tom Homan, the former acting secretary of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), predicted dire consequences for the U.S.-Mexico border if Democrats take back the White House in the 2020 elections.

Homan, who led the agency for the first year-and-a-half of President Donald Trump’s term, appeared on Fox News’ “The Next Revolution” on Sunday to speak about the administration’s success at controlling the immigration crisis, despite opposition from congressional Democrats. However, the former ICE chief also said “this country’s in trouble” if Democrats take back the White House in 2020.

“When you say ‘I want to abolish ICE. We want to end immigration detention. We want to give you free health care.’ When you throw these enticements out, more people are going to come to this country illegally — which they want because, at least, the votes,” Homan said.

“When you offer these incentives, people are going to put themselves in harm’s way to come to this country. So [the Democrats] are working against the president on this. Despite all these enticements, the president is still successful. They can’t beat this man,” he continued.

“But I tell you what, if they win the election in 2020, this country’s in trouble. You’re going to see an out-of-control border like you’ve never seen it before because, if they make success out of these promises they make, why wouldn’t you come here?” Homan went on. “This is going to cause the country to collapse.”

Homan’s comments come as the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates inch closer to the Iowa Democratic caucuses, the first contest in the primary election. As the election continues to progress, more candidates are publishing their immigration platforms. Many of the candidates have proposed immense changes to how the U.S. government enforces immigration, with some even calling for an end to enforcement measures altogether.

Sens. Bernie Sanders of Massachusetts and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have both proposed putting a moratorium on all deportations, and both have spoken out in favor of decriminalizing illegal immigration. Sanders’ immigration plan in particular calls for a major overhaul of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the agencies under its umbrella, including ICE. (RELATED: Mexican Cop Arrested In Connection To Massacre Of American Mormon Family)

While other, more moderate, candidates have shied away from such extreme positions, they still have called for the termination of some of Trump’s most notable immigration programs. Former vice president Joe Biden and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, for example, have not called for a restructuring of DHS, but both pledged to end Remain in Mexico, a program that keeps thousands of mostly Central American asylum seekers south of the border as they wait for their claims to be adjudicated.

Nevertheless, rising progressive stars in the Democratic Party, such as Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have called for the complete abolishment of ICE.

“I’m just amazed that we’ve gone this far from common sense because I truly believe — and that’s why I think this president is going to win by a landslide in 2020 — I think Americans want a secure border,” Homan said. “I think most Americans recognize that the president is doing the right thing for this country.”

