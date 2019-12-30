Zac Efron Gives Fans Update After Contracting Illness While Filming Show In Papua New Guinea

Zac Efron thanked fans for reaching out and assured them that he had “bounced back” after he contracting a bacterial infection while filming in Papua New Guinea.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” the 32-year-old actor captioned his post on Instagram Sunday, along with a photo from the trip. The story was published Monday by Huffington Post. (RELATED: We Have Our First Look At Zac Efron’s Ted Bundy Movie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on Dec 29, 2019 at 3:47pm PST

“I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G,” he added. “I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!” (RELATED: Watch The Trailer For The Ted Bundy Film ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile’)

It comes after Australia’s Daily Telegraph reported earlier in the day that “The Greatest Showman” star had to be rushed to the hospital in Brisbane, Australia, with a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.”

The actor reportedly got the illness during the filming of his show “Killing Zac Efron” in Papua New Guinea.

According to Deadline:

The new adventure series, starring and executive produced by Efron, will feature the East High School alum venturing “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island to carve his own name in expedition history.” In true Man vs. Wild fashion, Efron is ready to go all-in and rid himself of all luxuries, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.

It is slated to hit the air on the short-form streaming service Quibi in April.